Apple Delays AI Features In EU Over DMA Rules

Apple to delay launch of AI and two other new features in EU, arguing new competition rules pose privacy and security risks

Apple says it will delay the introduction in Europe of three new technologies, including its Apple Intelligence AI features, over concerns about the EU’s new Digital Markets Act (DMA) rules.

The company said the DMA’s interoperability requirements could force it to reduce security measures of Apple Intelligence, iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay Screen Sharing, all of which it introduced at its World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) earlier this month.

“We are concerned that the interoperability requirements of the DMA could force us to compromise the integrity of our products in ways that risk user privacy and data security,” the company stated.

The DMA is one of the EU’s latest initiatives to curb the power of large tech companies, another being the Digital Services Act (DSA), which imposes rules regarding illegal content, targeted advertising and misinformation.

Competition rules

Apple has locked horns with EU regulators in the past over the DMA and other competition rules, arguing they weaken products’ security and quality.

The DMA bars large tech “gatekeepers” from favouring their own products over those of rivals, combining user data from across different services or using data they collect from third-party merchants to compete against them.

Gatekeepers also face interoperability requirements and must allow users to download apps from rival app stores.

“Gatekeepers are welcome to offer their services in Europe, provided that they comply with our rules aimed at ensuring fair competition,” the European Commission said in a statement.

New services

Apple Intelligence is the firm’s strategy for rolling out AI-based features across iPhones, Macs and other devices that can summarise or rewrite text, create images and retrieve relevant data.

The strategy adds new features to the Siri digital assistant and brings OpenAI’s ChatGPT to Apple’s devices.

The features are due to launch elsewhere in the autumn, but will initially only work in American English and on Apple devices using newer hardware.

iPhone mirroring allows customers to use their phone from a Mac screen with full control over the mobile device.

SharePlay Screensharing allows screensharing from one iPad or iPhone to another and to allow another user remote control over the device for uses such as technical support.

Apple has previously traded barbs with the Commission over its compliance plans for the DMA, under which it must allow apps to steer users to payment methods outside Apple’s App Store, and is due to receive a formal warning under the act as soon as this week.