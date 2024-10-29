Apple Rolls Out First iPhone AI Features In Software Update

Apple adds first ‘Apple Intelligence’ features to iPhones, iPads and Macs in new software update, with more to follow

Apple has released artificial intelligence (AI) features for its iPhones and other devices in a new software update, after weeks of testing what it calls “Apple Intelligence” with users.

The firm launched the four devices in its new iPhone 16 range in September, but AI features were not initially included, except for users who signed up to carry out real-world testing.

Five weeks later, iOS 18.1 now adds features including generative AI abilities such as proofreading and rewriting, summarising the content of emails and other documents, and editing tools for photos.

The update to the Photos app also makes it easier to find old photos, organising them into categories such as trips and special events, Apple said.

AI upgrade

Notes can now carry out live transcriptions for phone calls and audio, and can create summaries of the transcriptions.

The Siri virtual assistant has been updated with the ability to accept text input, as well as existing voice capabilities, and is supposed to be better at interpreting voice commands.

Further Siri capabilities, including the ability to interact with other apps, are to arrive in a further update whose release date hasn’t yet been named.

The features work on the new iPhone 16 range as well as last year’s high-end models, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Macs using M-series chips can use them, as can the new iPad Mini using the A17 chip.

Those devices will receive the features in the iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 updates.

Apple says only devices with newer chips can run the features, as the processing is primarily carried out on the device, rather than on a remote server.

That is expected to drive strong demand for iPhone upgrades this Christmas and into next year, something that has helped drive Apple’s stock price closer to the $4 trillion (£3.1tn) mark this year.

Gradual rollout

Many of the features are similar to ones introduced in Android by Google and Samsung earlier this year.

Currently the AI features only work on devices set to US English, with further languages and regions set to arrive in December.

Apple hasn’t yet set a release date for its AI features in mainland China or the European Union due to regulatory issues, but is in talks with authorities in both regions.

More features are set to arrive in the iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2 and macOS Sequoia 15.2 updates, including custom emoji generation, Image Playground, a generative image feature, Google Lens-like Visual Intelligence and integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Apple said it is adding localised English support in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa and the UK in December, with an April update planned to add Chinese, Indian English, Singaporian English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish and Vietnamese, among others.

The iOS 18.1 update also includes other features, including the ability to use AirPods Pro as over-the-counter hearing aids.