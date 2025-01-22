The State of Additive Manufacturing: Head-to-Head

Explore insights from Mathieu Pérennou, Additive Manufacturing Solutions Director at Hexagon, on how 3D printing is transforming industries. Discover advancements in materials, sustainability, and supply chain innovation in this expert interview.

In this exclusive head-to-head discussion, Mathieu Pérennou, Additive Manufacturing Solutions Director at Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division, provides valuable insights into the current state and future potential of additive manufacturing. With over 20 years of experience in modelling and simulation, particularly in metals, Mathieu is at the forefront of innovation in 3D printing technologies.

From advancements in materials and processes to the challenges of integrating AM into traditional workflows, Mathieu shares his expertise on how additive manufacturing is transforming industries such as aerospace and medical. He also explores the critical role of sustainability and the evolution of supply chains through on-demand production and digital inventories.

This conversation offers a detailed perspective on how AM is no longer a futuristic novelty but a specialised, mature, and indispensable manufacturing option for addressing complex industrial challenges. Dive in to learn how additive manufacturing is shaping the future of design, production, and innovation.

Mathieu Pérennou is Additive Manufacturing Solutions Director at Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division.

Mathieu’s role is to oversee all Hexagon’s Additive Manufacturing (AM) activities, coordinating technical and business development with stakeholders across its Manufacturing Intelligence division and industrial markets. He also supports the development of AM ecosystem partnerships and drives the strategy and development of end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions that address the need for improved productivity and quality from design to finished part. Based in France, Mathieu has more than twenty years’ experience in the modelling and simulation of manufacturing processes (Simufact, Hexagon, ESI Group, Autoform), with a specific focus on metals.

What are the most significant advancements in additive manufacturing technology over the past five years?

“Over the last half-decade, the biggest shift has been the clear move from early excitement to a mature understanding of additive as a solid manufacturing option in its own right. Previously, many assumed it would take over every aspect of production, but today it’s seen as a specialised method with distinct advantages in aerospace, medical devices, and similar industrial fields that benefit from customised or lightweight parts.

“Maturity is visible in the growing acceptance of processes like powder bed fusion (PBF) and directed energy deposition (DED) for end-use components. Companies are increasingly confident in the consistency of builds, thanks to better machine control and more precise monitoring.

“Beyond that, improved digital tools let engineers run virtual manufacturing scenarios, simulating the product and manufacturing process digitally and virtually testing different design variants before starting the physical build. That reduces the number of failed attempts, saving time, material and costs, and freeing up machines for production.

“Another sign of maturity is that new materials, such as high-performance polymers (PEEK, PEKK) and advanced metal alloys (nickel-based superalloys), are now available. They bring more options to engineers, who can optimise for strength, temperature resistance, or biocompatibility.

“Meanwhile, formal standards (ISO/ASTM 52900 series) have emerged, making it easier to certify additive parts for aerospace or medical applications. All these factors show how additive has evolved: instead of being viewed as a futuristic novelty, it’s now a reliable choice for specific production challenges.”

How has additive manufacturing impacted traditional manufacturing industries, and what trends do you see emerging in the future?

“Additive isn’t replacing conventional manufacturing. Instead, it’s thriving where complex shapes, customisation, and short production runs deliver real value.

“Aerospace has adopted it early for weight-optimised, high strength-specific parts, while automotive is catching up with tooling and prototypes.

“As a tool-less process, Additive is being used more and more for the manufacturing of one-off tools that are needed in a manufacturing facility (like special wrenches, grippers, fixtures, etc.), and has enabled the development of mass customization (like in dental applications).

“Another emerging shift is the move from physical stock to “digital inventories,” letting firms print spare parts on demand when supply chains hit a snag or an item is no longer in mass production.

“Automation and integrated software are making it easier to maintain consistent quality, linking design, simulation, and machine monitoring. Though additive manufacturing is still a relatively small slice of global manufacturing, it’s steadily growing in markets where rapid turnarounds and specialised designs matter most.”

What role does sustainability play in the evolution of additive manufacturing, and how are companies addressing environmental concerns?

“Additive is frequently seen as environmentally friendly because it typically uses less raw material than subtractive processes.

“Traditional machining might remove large chunks of material, but additive builds only the geometry you need. That results in lower scrap rates, which is a plus in terms of waste reduction.

“The broader sustainability picture is more nuanced though. Metal powder production, for example, is energy-intensive, and running high-powered lasers or electron beams also draws substantial electricity.

“Companies are tackling this in a few ways. Some focus on sourcing power from renewable providers or adopting more efficient equipment that generates less waste heat. Others look at innovations in material recycling, attempting to reuse leftover powder or develop bio-based polymers. Design software also plays a role by helping engineers get the part right sooner, cutting the need for multiple trial prints.

“But to really see the sustainability impact of additive manufacturing, you must look at it from a LCA (Life Cycle Assessment) standpoint: whereas it is questionable or challenging to claim a real impact on sustainability of the manufacturing aspects of additive manufacturing, the ability with additive manufacturing to design lighter systems that will reduce CO 2 emissions over their lifetime is where the real CO 2 savings and impact on sustainability really are.”

Can you highlight key industries that are driving the adoption of additive manufacturing and explain why they are leading the charge?

“Aerospace and medical are the two industries driving adoption. Aerospace and defence focus on lighter components that retain strength. Weight savings mean lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions.

“Complex 3D-printed parts can also combine multiple functions, shrinking the required assemblies. That lowers overall mass and can simplify maintenance. Another factor is the industry’s smaller batch sizes compared to consumer goods, so additive suits the scale of production.

“Medical has fully embraced additive for custom-fit devices. Dental implants, surgical guides, and personalised prosthetics are just a few of the applications where this method excels.

“Every patient is unique and requires personalised treatments or devices. Additive addresses that requirement by fabricating one-off or small-batch items, each tailored to a unique anatomy.”

What are the primary challenges that organisations face when integrating additive manufacturing into their production processes?

“The knowledge gap still remains the primary challenge. Designing successfully for additive is not just a matter of loading a CAD file and hitting “print.” Engineers and product developers need to understand which geometries work best, how to orient parts, and what post-processing will be required.

“In many factories, there aren’t enough people who truly grasp these nuances, so training and hiring become vital. This can mean bringing on specialists who’ve studied additive manufacturing or upskilling existing staff so they can handle the entire workflow.

“On the quality side, a big challenge is ensuring that each printed part meets consistent standards. You’re effectively creating the material at the same time you form the shape. That opens the door to variability if parameters like laser power or chamber atmosphere shift, even slightly. Organisations must invest in advanced monitoring – such as in-situ sensors that watch each layer – and thorough inspection, sometimes including CT scanning, which also adds cost.

“Getting from prototype to production also demands robust process control. Companies often rely on “virtual manufacturing” software to iron out problems before a real build starts. Even so, guaranteeing repeatable quality can mean multiple test prints, especially for complex metal parts.

“All this highlights why the right skills are so critical. If teams don’t know how to optimise builds, or if there’s no in-house expertise to interpret sensor data, maintaining consistent quality becomes an uphill battle. Improving skills and mastering quality assurance go hand in hand as the biggest hurdles to broader adoption.”

How have advancements in materials for additive manufacturing opened up new possibilities or applications?

“Materials have come a long way since the early days of 3D printing. Today, high-strength polymers like PEEK and PEKK are used for aerospace-grade components or medical implants, thanks to their ability to handle temperature swings and resist chemicals. These polymers can sometimes replace metal, cutting weight while retaining the mechanical performance needed in demanding environments.

“Metals have expanded beyond titanium and aluminium alloys. Nickels, cobalt-chrome, and tool steels are being formulated specifically for additive, offering better flow properties in powdered form and reduced risk of defects.

“Engineers can now explore designs that were impossible to produce with more brittle or heat-sensitive materials. Even multi-material printing has gained traction, allowing one build to include regions of different densities or properties for tailored functionality.

“This broader material palette has triggered a wave of innovation. Manufacturers can experiment with intricate lattice structures to save weight or use fibre-reinforced composites for targeted reinforcement.

“Combined with simulation tools, the push for new materials is bringing additive closer to mainstream production. From ultra-light drone components to durable medical implants, these new materials spark applications that simply weren’t feasible a few years ago.”

What role do government policy and investment play in the growth of additive manufacturing globally?

“Policies and standards can either accelerate or slow down adoption, depending on how they’re framed. In tightly-regulated arenas such as aerospace or medical, getting a new material or process approved can be lengthy and expensive.

“Agencies look for proof that every build is safe and reliable. That can dampen how quickly additive moves into high-stakes applications. Still, it also sets a consistent bar, so once a process is approved, there’s growing acceptance across the sector.

“While these conservative rules ensure safety and reliability, they also highlight the need for companies to adopt a more aggressive approach, embracing calculated risks to push innovation and expedite adoption.

“Government investment in research and development often sparks progress. Public funding can subsidise expensive trials, new machine designs, or advanced materials, all of which otherwise might be too risky for individual companies.

“Educational support is crucial, too. Vocational courses and university programmes that emphasise additive design and simulation are stepping up, ensuring the next wave of engineers isn’t tied to purely traditional methods.

“On a broader level, sustainability targets are nudging manufacturers to consider technologies that minimise waste. Additive can fit that requirement by building parts directly instead of machining them from large blocks.

“If governments incentivise greener production, more firms may explore 3D printing. Eventually, widely adopted standards and training initiatives should reduce uncertainty and give companies a clear path for integrating additive into their approved processes.”

How do you see additive manufacturing shaping the future of supply chains, especially in terms of decentralisation and on-demand production?

“Thanks to the flexibility of printing parts layer by layer without the need of tooling such as dies and Molds, supply chains can become more agile. If a crucial spare part is needed, a local facility with the right equipment can produce it on the spot, cutting the delays linked to centralised distribution where necessary tooling is stored and with dedicated production lines. This is especially useful in remote operations – think offshore rigs or military bases – where waiting for a shipment can mean extended downtime.

“Digital inventories enable manufacturers to store CAD models instead of physical stock, cutting warehousing costs and ensuring parts can be made whenever (and wherever) necessary. Large metal parts often require more specialised technology, so you won’t see every site printing titanium assembly. However, smaller polymer components or customised fittings are already produced in-house by some companies.

“Looking ahead, on-demand production might allow businesses to “flex” capacity, producing parts only when there’s firm demand rather than guessing future volumes. That could reduce excess inventory and associated storage costs.

“At the same time, it shifts the focus to data security and IP protection – nobody wants unauthorised copies of proprietary designs. Overall, additive’s role in supply chains seems poised to grow, not by replacing every traditional method, but by offering a practical plan B for spare parts, low-volume production, and quick turnarounds.”