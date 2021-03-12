On the 32nd birthday of the World Wide Web, inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee calls for all young people around the world to gain web access

Sir Tim Berners-Lee has published an open letter on the 32nd birthday of the World Wide Web, which has been heavily tested during the global Coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

In his open letter, Sir Tim warned that too many young people do not have internet access and the digital divide has widened during the pandemic.

He also urged governments around the world to ensure that there is universal broadband by 2030, echoing his previous calls that access to the World Wide Web is a fundamental human right.

Young people

Sir Tim said that as the world repairs and rebuilds as it slowly emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, there is “an opportunity to reimagine our world and create something better. The web’s power to catalyse change can and must help shape the world we want.”

He signalled out young people in particular using the web to create a better, fairer future.

“The influence of these young people is felt across their communities and online networks,” Sir Tim wrote. “But today we’re seeing just a fraction of what’s possible. Because while we talk about a generation of ‘digital natives’, far too many young people remain excluded and unable to use the web to share their talents and ideas.”

He pointed out that a third of young people have no internet access at all.

And many more lack the data, devices, and reliable connections needed to make the most of the web.

“In fact, only the top third of under-25s have a home internet connection, according to UNICEF, leaving 2.2 billion young people without the stable access they need to learn online, which has helped so many others continue their education during the pandemic,” he wrote.

He said when young people do et online, they are often confronted with abuse, misinformation, and other dangerous content, which threatens their participation and can force them from platforms altogether. He said this this is especially true for those disproportionately targeted on the basis of their race, religion, sexuality, abilities, and gender.

“As we did with electricity last century, we must recognise internet access as a basic right and we must work to make sure all young people can connect to a web that gives them the power to shape their world,” Sir Tim wrote.

Action plan

He called on leaders to rapidly scale investment to make sure everyone, everywhere is within reach of a meaningful internet connection, with the speeds, data and devices they need to make the most of the web.

Sir Tim also said that while we work to get all young people connected, we must also make sure technology is helpful, not harmful; inclusive, not exclusive.