Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: The Age of Additive Manufacturing
Discover how additive manufacturing is revolutionising industries in the latest episode of the Silicon In Focus Podcast. From 3D printing innovations to the future of customised production, we explore the technological advancements and trends shaping this transformative era in manufacturing.
Daniel Leong is Senior Product Marketing Manager at Markforged.
Daniel works on bridging the gap between traditional machining and 3D printing. Daniel applies his mechanical engineering background to develop and lead product marketing strategies for Markforged industrial systems. Daniel joined Markforged in 2016 as an application engineering role, where he worked with early customers to define and justify applications for 3D printing. In 2020, he moved into product marketing.