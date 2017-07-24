Windows 10 Creators Update ‘Ends’Development Of Microsoft Paint, Aged 32

Paint, one of Microsoft’s best known apps, is to be ‘deprecated’ in the next Windows 10 Creators update.

The death knell is ringing for MS Paint after Microsoft revealed it will not be updated in upcoming Windows 10 updates.

Microsoft has published a list of features, which it says will be “deprecated” or removed completely in the next Windows 10 Creators update expected in autumn 2017.

A statement from Microsoft explained that these “features and functionalities in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update are either removed from the product in the current release or are not in active development and might be removed in future releases.”

It added: “This list is intended to help customers consider these removals and deprecations for their own planning. The list is subject to change and may not include every deprecated feature or functionality.”

Microsoft Paint was a simple computer graphics app that has been included with all versions of Microsoft Windows. The first version of Paint was introduced with the first version of Windows, Windows 1.0, in November 1985.

Development on the application now appears to have ended as Microsoft has been working on new, more sophisticated graphics app, which includes functionalities such as 3D modelling software.

Other features being dropped by Microsoft include Outlook Express, which Microsoft describes as non-functioning legacy code; the Reader app, which has been integrated into the Edge web browser; and screensaver functionality has been removed from Themes.

