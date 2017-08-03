Post Office says its serious about its telecoms business as it acquires 60,000 Fuel Broadband subscribers and invests in UK call centres

The Post Office hopes its reputation as a community institution will see it gain more broadband customers following the acquisition of Fuel Broadband.

More than 60,000 customers will migrate to the Post Office’s broadband service as the company looks to build its “vital and growing” telecoms business.

“We are delighted to welcome more than 60,000 new customers to the Post Office, where they can now benefit from our great service at a highly competitive prices,” said Meredith Sharples, the organisation’s director of telecoms.

Post Office broadband

“The acquisition demonstrates our commitment to further growth in the telecoms business.

“With our unique insight and understanding of UK consumers, we have been able to build a strong and relevant telecoms offer; including high speed unlimited fibre products offering speeds of up to 76Mbps and voice only home phone all at great prices.”

“Using the trusted Post Office brand as a strong foundation, we look forward to fulfilling our growth strategy and seeing our telecoms business go from strength to strength in the years to come.”

Is It Time To Retire Flash? Yes, it should have happened years ago

No, but it should happen in the future

No, it should be kept alive View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Although the quality of rural broadband depends on the strength of the underlying network (in this case operated by Openreach), the Post Office believes its 11,500 branches (despite closures) give it an advantage.

It claims 99.7 percent of the UK population lives within three miles of a branch and is investing in its call centres in Lancashire and Scotland.

However the Post Office was one of the telcos taken offline by the Mirai Botnet attack last year, although it stressed that no customer data was taken.

Quiz: What do you know about fibre broadband?