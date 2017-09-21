Tech Quiz: The Internet Of Things

IoT Quiz: What do you know about the Internet of Things and the technologies behind it?

Over the past few years, the Internet of Things (IoT) has increasingly transformed from a multitude of possibilities into an ecosystem of technologies that has the power to transform the lives of both consumers and businesses as even the most mundane of everyday objects become connected.

At home, the IoT will change home entertainment, help households save money with smart metres that control energy use and there are even apps that can connect your fridge to the Internet.

But it’s not just applications that will be transformed. New networks and standards will emerge over the coming years and decades, providing the low latency, high throughput and ubiquitous connectivity required.

