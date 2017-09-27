BT & Vodafone Get Most Broadband & Mobile Complaints Again

BT and Vodafone have retained the dubious honour of being the UK’s most complained broadband and mobile providers.

According to Ofcom, BT received 28 complaints per 100,000 customers for its broadband service between April and June 2017 – ten more than the industry average – and ahead of TalkTalk with 24 and Plusnet 20. EE, Virgin Media and Sky all received below average marks of 15, 12 and 7.

However BT’s score was less than the 34 it received in the previous quarter.

Telecoms complaints

The bad news continued for BT in the mobile sector where it and Vodafone received 11 complaints per 100,000.TalkTalk received 9 and Virgin Media also had more than the industry average of 5. Three, O2, EE and Tesco Mobile all had below average scores.

BT Mobile makes its first appearance in Ofcom’s findings, while Vodafone has improved from the 17 it received last time round.

In the landline market, the Post Office notched up 17, ahead of TalkTalk’s 16, BT’s 15 and Plusnet’s 14. Virgin Media, EE and Sky were all below average.

Finally, BT received 13 in the TV category, more than Virgin Media on 8, TalkTalk on 6 and Sky with 1 – the only company to get below the average of 4.

Ofcom said the overall number of complaints was down in all four markets and hopes the findings will encourage all operators to improve.

“Complaints about telecoms and pay-TV may be falling this year, but some providers are falling a long way short on customer service,” declared Jane Rumble, Ofcom director of consumer policy.

“There can be no room for complacency. We expect providers, particularly those who have been consistently under-performing, to make service quality and complaints handling their number one priority.”

