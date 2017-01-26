US President Donald Trump could still be using a old and rather insecure Android smartphone, which for security reasons he should have given up.

The controversial Trump has continued to use his old Android phone as he set himself up in the White House, despite the protestation of his aides that it provides a security risk, according to The New York Times.

Older versions of Android are less secure than successive versions, and as such can be exploited by hackers through known and proven techniques. As such, there is a potential such hackers could snoop on Trump’s communications, access the smartphones camera and microphone and some of the location services use within the Android platform.

Trump trepidation to annexing archaic android?

Many people use rather old Android smartphones, but when you are the so-called ‘most powerful man in the world’ having access to nuclear codes and an less than locked down smartphones is not a recipe for inspiring confidence among your staff, citizens and the rest of the globe.

That being said, Trump is of rather advanced years, so perhaps has got some comfortable using his outdated Android phone, that the concept of using a more advanced device such as the Pixel XL, may worried his floppy haired head.

But The New York Times suggests Trump is aware of the importance of secure technology and the appeal of modern communications.

“These are the most beautiful phones I’ve ever used in my life. “The world’s most secure system. The words just explode in the air,” he reportedly said, potentially momentarily misunderstanding how both phones and word work, or suggesting that the White House’s phones system is so snooper proof it would cause the NSA more of a headache than Apple’s iPhone.

Trump may provide more tech savvy observers a dose of dry amusement, the President has already been threatened by hacker group Anonymous, which is likely to have a hacker or two with some experience in breaching old Android devices.

Trump may provide more tech savvy observers a dose of dry amusement, the President has already been threatened by hacker group Anonymous, which is likely to have a hacker or two with some experience in breaching old Android devices.