Apple Reveals iPhone 8 With A11 Chip And Boosted Camera Tech For AR

Apple has revealed the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, sporting a new design and upgraded innards including a powerful A11 processor.

Now sporting a glass front and back with an aerospace grade aluminium chassis, the new brace of iPhones have a design that is very much an evolution rather than a revolution over the iPhone 7.

The Retina Display has had an upgrade as well, with the Retina HD display coming with Apple’s TrueTone display tech to allow for the screen the better adjust to the ambient light it is being used in.

Apple iPhone 8

The iPhone 8 has an uprated 12MP rear camera with a new image signal prcessor and a few tweaks to boost the phone’s photography chops. THe larger iPhone 8 Plus continues with the dual camera setup but also has a host of tweaks to delvier better smartphone photography with the ability to capture ‘bokeh’ affects, as well as shoot improved 4K resolution video.

But more exciting is Apple’s work to tighter tie the iPhone’s camera hadware with the augmented reality (AR) features that iOS 11 will come with thanks to Apple’s ARKit developer software. This should be a boon for iOS app developers looking to do something different with their mobile software.

Under the iPhone 8′ and iPhone 8 Plus’ shiny exterior sits Apple’s new A11 bionic chip, which comes sporting a 64-bit design and six cores; Apple championed the chip as the most powerful one it has to date.

The A11’s cores are split into two high performance cores for handling demanding tasks, with four high-efficiency cores to take care of more day-to-day activities without sucking up battery life.

Apple has paired the A11 with a its first in-house designed graphics processing unit, which comes with three cores and has been aimed at tapping into Apple’s Metal 3 graphics framework to power not only 3D apps and games but accelerate Apple’s machine learning framework as well.

Both of the iPhone 8 models will come running iOS 11, which was revealed at Apple’s WWDC event earlier this year, and the new mobile operating system will roll out to other iPhones on September 15.

Other features include wireless charging with support for the Qi standard, and now has stero speakers to boost the handsets audio capabilities.

Due for release September 22 with pre-orders going live September 15, the iPhone 8 will start at $699 (£525) for a handset with 64GB of on-board storage, going up to 256GB; the iPhone 8 Plus will set buyers back by $799(£600)

