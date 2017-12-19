AWS Opens Fourth EU Cloud Region In France

Amazon has opened a new region in France, allow customers in the country to benefit from local infrastructure that will boost performance and compliance.

The AWS EU (Paris) region is the company’s fourth in Europe – after Germany, Ireland and the UK – and has been built to serve the tens of thousands of customers it already has in France, including broadcaster TF1, Schneider Electric and rail operator SNCF, which built its app on AWS cloud services.

AWS France

Andy Jassy, AWS CEO, said the new region would benefit businesses, startups and government organisations, many of whom are subject to data sovereignty regulations.

“For over a decade, AWS has been supporting French builders and entrepreneurs, in enterprises and startups, on their quest to reinvent and evolve their customer’s experiences,” he said.

“We have tens of thousands of French customers using AWS from regions outside of France, but we’ve heard them loud and clear and are excited to deliver them an AWS Region in France, so they can easily operate their most latency-sensitive workloads or house any data that needs to reside on French soil.”

AWS now has 49 availability zones in 18 regions, and there are plans for four new regions in Bahrain, Hong Kong and Sweden and in the US where there are plans for a second GovCloud region.

