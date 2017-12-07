Tech Quiz: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

What do you know about AWS, the public cloud leader?

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s leading public cloud provider, dominating the sector since its launched in 2006.

Built primarily as a platform on which Amazon could operate its vast online retail empire, the company has expanded its cloud portfolio significantly over the past decade, adding new compute, storage and other capabilities.

Recent efforts, as shown at its annual customer event this month, have focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR), while Amazon has also been keen to shore up security following a number of high profile incidents involving misconfigured servers.

AWS is a behemoth that shows no signs of slowing down despite increased competition from a number of major IT players and Huawei’s entry into the market shows there could be new challenges ahead.

