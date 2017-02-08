BlackBerry has launched a cloud-based software development kit (SDK) that will enable developers to integrate secure messaging, voice and video capabilities into applications and services.

BBM Enterprise SDK signals the company’s first foray into the the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market and provides enterprises and developers APIs designed to enhance their overall business processes.

By leveraging its security and encryption expertise, BlackBerry is able to provide top-level security for messages, voice and video on iOS and Android, ensuring company data stays protected as the role of instant messaging with enterprises continues to grow.

BlackBerry SDK

“We are constantly innovating and looking for ways to leverage our legacy and expertise in secure mobility to solve real business problems,” said Marty Beard, BlackBerry.s chief operating officer.

“We are opening up a new revenue stream for the company with a fully cloud-based communication service that is designed to help developers, ISVs, and enterprises meet the most demanding security and compliance requirements.”

The new features introduced with BBM Enterprise SDK, which will become available this month, include secure messaging, secure voice and video communications and real-time push notifications.

There are also secure file sharing and collaboration capabilities, allowing users to send files, text, contact cards, media, data, and location information.

The launch of this platform is the next step in BlackBerry’s plan to pivot away from its failing smartphone business and focus just on providing software and services.

In September it stopped making smartphones altogether and the move seems to be paying off with the company expecting to become profitable again this year thanks thanks to deals such as its recent licensing agreement with Indian telecoms company Optiemus Infracom Ltd.

