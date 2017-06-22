ESET: Defeating Ransomware And Botnets Requires A Layered Approach To Cyber Security

Ransomware and botnets are the two main cyber security threat trends at the moment that enterprises need to tackle, according to Mark James, IT cyber security specialist at ESET.

On the Silicon stand at Infosecurty 2017, James discussed the common types of security threats that the IT industry is facing.

Unsurprisingly, given the debut of WannaCry, the rise of ransomware is a major cyber threat trend.

“Ransomware is a big one at the moment because it’s so destructive and it causes so much physical damage as people can actually feel the damage of a ransomware attack; it’s very much in your face,” said James.

Big botnets and rampant ransomware

He noted that ransomware is unlike other malware as it is immediately noticeable by many workers in an enterprise rather than ending up just being the concern of the IT team.

With ransomware affecting everything from the NHS to traffic camera systems it is not surprising that this strain of cyber threat has a tangible effect.

James also noted the rise of botnets, particularly those fulled by more and more devices being connected to the Internet and the Internet of Things (IoT) continues to grow as a tech trend.

He explained that these botnets can help propagate malware and other cyber security threats making them a larger problem than they might first appear to be.

To tackle these threats, James suggests taking a layered approach to cyber security implementations, protecting endpoints as well as servers and networks, as there is no magic bullet to stop all current cyber threats and defend against the multitude of attack vectors presented in the ever more connected world.

For the full interview check out the video above.

