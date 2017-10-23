Kaspersky Opens Source Code For Independent Probing To Combat Spying Allegations

The cyber security firm is looking to win back trust in its products

Kaspersky will open up its anti-virus source code for an independent review to prove that it is not aiding Russian spying and to win back trust with its customers.

The Russia-based cyber security company’s “comprehensive transparency initiative” will start with a source code review and then move on to an independent review of the integrity of its software and processes.

Then to further boost trust in its security products, Kaspersky has committed to opening three transparency centres worldwide within the next three years to lets its clients, concerned organisations, and governments to review its source code. And a bug bounty of $100,000 will be offered per security flaw found in the firm’s software.

Chasing transparency

“Internet balkanisation benefits no one except cyber criminals. Reduced cooperation among countries helps the bad guys in their operations, and public-private partnerships don’t work like they should,” said Kaspersky founder and chief executive Eugune Kaspersky.

“We need to reestablish trust in relationships between companies, governments and citizens. That’s why we’re launching this Global Transparency Initiative: we want to show how we’re completely open and transparent.

“We’ve nothing to hide. And I believe that with these actions we’ll be able to overcome mistrust and support our commitment to protecting people in any country on our planet.”

The move follows a spate of accusations that Kaspersky software aids Russian spying, with the latest reports claiming that the company’s anti-virus products were used to spy on US intelligent operations.

Such allegations have led to the US government banning the use of Kaspersky security software on its computers, in spite of vehement denials by Kaspersky that it does not and never has helped the Russian government, despite many companies based in Russia being linked to the country’s government.

Since the allegations cropped up, Kaspersky has be open about welcoming investigation into its products.

