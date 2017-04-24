Three Apologises After Network Goes Down Across The UK

Everything now appears to be up and running following a day of problems for UK users

Three has apologised to customers after its network went down over the weekend, leaving users across the UK unable to send or receive calls and texts.

According to independent site Down Detector, the problems appeared to start at around midday on Sunday and lasted for the rest of the day, with reports mainly originating from London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds and Sheffield.

The bulk of the reports centred around mobile phone issues (45 percent), followed by SMS (29 percent) and a lack of signal (24 percent).

Three issues

Three apologised for “any inconvenience caused” in a post on its site, saying: “We have been working through the night to fix a network issue which was affecting customers sending and receiving text and making calls. All services are now restored but some customers may need to restart their phones if they are still experiencing any issues.

“During Saturday 22nd April, some customers and non-customers may have received a message from an unknown sender. Our advice is still to ignore all text messages that you deem incorrect.”

The network’s UK support Twitter account was also on hand to offer advice, suggesting that customers try turning their phones off and on again if they were still experiencing issues.

The outage came almost exactly a month after Three suffered a data breach which saw customer account details exposed to other users, with those affected able to access the bills, call logs and phone numbers of random people using the My3 mobile application.

The incident further damaged Three’s reputation for security, after hackers gained access to Three’s customer database in November and stole names, addresses and dates of births for those eligible for smartphone upgrades.

In more positive news, the company recently acquired fixed wireless broadband provider UK Broadband for £250 million and rolled out embedded Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) for iOS And Android.

