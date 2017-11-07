Vodafone Targets Consumers With IoT Services & Devices

Vodafone has been pursuing the enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) market for some time but is now branching out into the consumer space with a range of products and services under the ‘V by Vodafone’ umbrella.

The Newbury-based operator says it wants to bring its “world leading” IoT expertise to customers, claiming it already connects 59 million IoT devices around the world.

“The Internet of Things is already beginning to transform how businesses operate. Over the next decade, the expansion of IoT into consumer markets will bring about an equally dramatic shift in how people manage their daily lives, at home and in their leisure time,” said Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao.

Vodafone IoT

“’V by Vodafone’ makes it simple to connect a wide range of IoT-enabled devices, helping customers keep everyone and everything that matters to them safe and secure. We look forward to applying our world-leading expertise in IoT to help consumers make the most of the next phase of the global digital revolution.”

The service component of the range includes a ‘V-SIM’ that automatically connects to Vodafone’s IoT network in 32 countries, a smartphone application to manage connected devices, and from 2018 an online marketplace for developers.

Meanwhile, Vodafone will launch a dongle that brings some features of connected cars, such as tracking and emergency communications, to older vehicles, a 4G security camera, bag tracker and pet tracker.

The first tranche of products will be available in the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain and more will arrive next year.

The IoT is important for Vodafone as a new source of revenue at a time when traditional income is being squeezed by over the top services and difficult regulatory environments. It has been one of the main pioneers of the Nb-IoT connectivity standard and its recent annual IoT survey looked to downplay the security threats that have been associated with IoT.

