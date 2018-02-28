Vodafone Offers Broadband Speed Guarantees

Money back if you don’t get the broadband speed you pay for, Vodafone promises customers

Vodafone has pledged to give customers some money back if they don’t get the broadband speeds they were promised.

The operator said it knows that customers want guaranteed broadband speeds, and consequently if it cannot deliver these speeds, it will knock 15 percent off their monthly bill.

The move comes amid recognition that Vodafone is struggling in the United Kingdom. Earlier this month it reported a 4.8 percent fall in UK revenues over the past three months, although it also reported strong gains in broadband.

Speed Guarantee

The operator said that it had 39,000 broadband customers in the UK during the third quarter – it’s best ever figure –and now has 316,000 fixed customers in total.

Vodafone of course already has an enterprise focused fibre network in the UK, thanks to its acquisition of Cable and Wireless for £1 billion in 2012.

And now the operator is announcing that customers on its Superfast 1 package (which offers Vodafone customers speeds of up to 30Mbps for £21 per month) it will guarantee a minimum speed of 25Mbps.

And for customers on its Superfast 2 package (which offers Vodafone customers speeds of up to 76Mbps for £26 per month, it will guarantee a minimum speed of 55Mbps.

“We are so confident in our offer that we will give customers 15 percent off their monthly bill if we do not deliver these speeds,” the operator said. “All customers need to do is claim via the Vodafone Broadband app.”

“Whether running a family or a small business, customers want guaranteed broadband speeds they can rely on,” said Nick Jeffery, Vodafone UK CEO. “That’s why we are launching the ultimate speed guarantee.”

“So whether it’s mum, dad and the kids streaming the latest blockbuster on movie night, or a small business owner videoconferencing with clients, they’ll be able to count on us,” said Jeffery.

More Positive

Despite the challenges in the UK market, overall, the mood in Newbury is more positive than it has been in recent times.

For the past few years, Vodafone had struggled in its traditional strongholds of Europe as intense competition, difficult regulatory environments, and falling legacy revenue all contributed to disappointing performance.

But Vodafone’s multi-billion pound ‘Project Spring’ network upgrade programme, huge investments in fixed line broadband, and a focus on IoT have helped turn things round at the operator.

The UK remains a challenging market however, although Vodafone does have plans to deliver ultrafast broadband through a partnership with CityFibre.

What do you know about Vodafone? Take our quiz!