China Mobile Launches CMLink UK MVNO For Chinese Community

China Mobile wants to become a global telecom leader and says CMLink UK network is evidence of its ambition

China Mobile, the world’s largest mobile operator, has launched a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) in the UK for the Chinese community.

CMLink promises no additional fees for data, calls and texts across the UK, EU, China and Hong Kong in the hope of attracting some of the estimated 433,000 British Chinese living in the UK, 82,000 students and 115,000 visitors to its services.

China Mobile says the launch of the MVNO is evidence of the growing importance of UK-Chinese relationships and its desire to become a major telco operator.

China Mobile UK

“China Mobile’s ‘Big Connectivity’ strategy affirms its vision of becoming a leading global operator with innovative digital services,” said Li Feng, China Mobile International CEO.

“With the growing business and cultural exchanges between China and the UK, the launch of CMI’s CMLink MVNO, enables Chinese communities to stay connected with family, friends and business partners anytime, anywhere. We expect the UK launch to be a new chapter in CMI delivering compelling digital services that break down barriers of communication for global consumers while fostering open exchange between Belt and Road companies.”

The network uses EE’s 4G network, which is the fastest and largest in the UK, and is used by a number of other MVNOs included Virgin Mobile. SIMs are available for free now.

“Our partnership will allow Chinese people and communities to stay connected, whether they are UK residents, students, here on business or visiting as tourists,” added Gerry McQuade, CEO of BT Wholesale & Ventures.

However this is not the first Chinese MVNO to be launched in the UK. In 2012, China Telecom launched CTExcelBiz bck in 2012, also using EE’s network.

Quiz: What do you know about China and IT?