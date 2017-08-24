Tech Quiz: VR and AR

What do you know about virtual reality and augmented reality?

Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are set to two of the biggest developments in the technology world over the next ten years.

Major tech firms, including Microsoft, Intel and Facebook, are working on creating the hardware, applications and platforms to support both VR and AR, which has the potential to revolutionise entertainment and business.

VR & AR quiz

Telecoms operators are also preparing their networks to handle these services, with the advent of 5G expected to arrive in 2020.

These two fields will produce innovations we had never even thought about just five years ago and startups will become the giants of the future. I mean, we’ve already had Pokemon Go.

But what do you know about VR and AR?