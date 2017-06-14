Samsung Refreshes Affordable Galaxy J Series Android Smartphones

The new wallet-friendly smartphones could be good for an enterprise wide mobile roll out

Samsung has refreshed its budget Galaxy J budget range of Android smartphones, bringing a few features found in high-end devices to more affordable mobiles.

Three phones make up the Galaxy J lineup; the J7, J5 and J3. The latter was released in the US last month, and now Samsung has added the other two handsets into the mix.

All three phones sport a full metal chassis and run Android 7.0 Nougat out to the box, as well as featuring Samsung’s bright AMOLED display, with the J3 sporting a 720p resolution and the J5 and J7 featuring full high-definition displays.

Galaxy J7 and J5

The Galaxy J7 has a 5.5in display, 16GB of internal storage and an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor running at 1.6GHz matched with 3GB or RAM. The 5.2in Galaxy J5 has the same processor but 2GB or RAM. Battery size for the J5 sits at 3,000mAh and the larger J7 has a bigger 3,600mAh battery.

Both models have a microSD slot to allow for on-board storage to be expanded to 256GB.

All three J series smartphones have options for a single or dual SIM slots, feature 13MP front and rear cameras, a micro USB port and 3,5mm headphone jack.

The Galaxy J7 will be released in July at a price of £295, the J5 will debut this month at £243, and the J3 will be available outside the US for £191. All three models have three models will be available in either gold or black colours.

While the specifications of the Galaxy J series will not set the world alight in the face of Samsung’s critically acclaimed Galaxy S8, they do offer capable smartphones with Samsung’s reputation for developing solid handsets at an affordable price.

For businesses looking to roll out smartphones to their workforce without breaking their budgets, the new Galaxy J phones could be worth a closer look.

