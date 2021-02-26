Windows 10 ‘Sun Valley’ Promises Major Overhaul

OS refresh. Major update to six year old Windows 10 operating system, dubbed Sun Valley, is expected in October/November this year

Microsoft is reportedly gearing up to release, what many believe will be the next best thing to Windows 11, with its Windows 10 21H2 ‘Sun Valley’ update.

The 21H2 update is slated for October or November this year, and promises to be a major overhaul of the Windows 10 operating system, replaced Windows 8.1back as July 2015.

In the interim period, Microsoft is expected to release a minor Windows 10 21H1 update sometime in June.

Windows 10 21H2

The 21H2 update however has been expected for some time.

In October 2020, Microsoft sources indicated the software giant wanted to ‘reinvigorate’ the Windows 10 user interface next year, with a significant design refresh to the Windows UI.

Internal documentation last year reportedly described the project as “reinvigorating” and modernising the Windows desktop experience to keep up with customer expectation in a world driven by other modern and lightweight platforms.

And the Sun Valley project is reportedly spearheaded by the Windows Devices and Experiences team, lead by Chief Product Officer Panos Panay.

Windows 10 of course is nearly six years old now, and has seen a number of updates over the years.

But Sun Valley promises to be the most significant Microsoft has undertaken since the Windows 10 2015 launch.

No Windows 11

Not that any totally new operating systems are expected from Redmond, other than Windows 10X, which is an operating system designed for use on dual-screen devices such as its Surface Duo device (which currently runs Android).

Microsoft has previously pledged that Windows 10 is actually “the last version of Windows,” with the operating system moving to a service model with twice yearly updates.

This means that officially there will no Windows 11.

The 21H2 update will however include a new, softer design (rounded off corners on buttons etc); new animations; a Windows 10X Action Center; new disk management settings screen; per-app multiple GPU management; and improved audio device settings.

Redmond is hoping that the Windows 10 Sun Valley update will breathe a little new life into the veteran operating system.