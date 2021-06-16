Microsoft web document shows it will stop supporting Windows 10 in October 2025, as it readies major revamp of operating system

Microsoft has seemingly backtracked over its Windows 10 is the last ever version of Windows commitment, after its retirement date is published.

On Microsoft’s Windows 10 Home and Pro Lifecycle Policy page, Redmond states that it will “continue to support at least one Windows 10 Semi-Annual Channel until October 14, 2025,” meaning the OS will have enjoyed a 10 year lifespan.

Underneath, this notice, Redmond then lists the retirement date of “Windows 10 Home and Pro” as “10/14/2025”.

Last OS?

Windows 10 of course was launched back on 29 July 2015, replacing Windows 8.1.

At the launch Microsoft said Windows 10 was intended to be the final version of the operating system.

Indeed, Redmond had dubbed “Windows as a service”, which meant the software would be gradually updated at no extra charge, rather than the company releasing a new operating system every few years.

Since 2015, Microsoft has delivered two updates each year to its Windows 10 operating system.

This lent credence Windows 10 was the last ever Windows OS, and it would just be updated regularly, much in the same way as Apple’s iOS platform for example.

Confused messaging?

But then the messaging from Redmond began to change.

Firstly in October 2020, Microsoft sources indicated the software giant wanted to ‘reinvigorate’ the Windows 10 user interface, with a significant design refresh to the Windows UI.

And then in May this year, Microsoft confirmed that it no longer planned to release Windows 10X, designed for lightweight devices.

Indeed, Windows 10X was originally supposed to arrive alongside new dual-screen devices like the Surface Neo, with a more lightweight and simplified interface and features.

Then came the discovery of the Microsoft support web page (listed above) that provided the actual retirement date of Windows 10.

With Windows 10X officially dead, and Microsoft is expected to incorporate its best bits into the new Windows 10 OS.

And CEO Satya Nadella at the annual Build conference for software developers teased that a significant Windows update is on the way.

Microsoft is to unveil its much touted “next generation of Windows” later this month on Thursday 24 June.

Windows leak

Just ahead of this unveiling, there has been a leak of what is being dubbed Windows 11.

The version of Windows was leaked after screenshots were first published at Chinese site Baidu, the entire Windows 11 OS has appeared online, complete with a new user interface, Start menu, and lots more, The Verge reported.

Visually, the biggest noticeable change will be found along the taskbar. Microsoft has reportedly centred the app icons here, cleaned up the tray area, and included a new Start button and menu.

The Verge editor Tom Warren tweeted a number of videos showcasing the changes to the operating system.