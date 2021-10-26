Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Women In Tech

Today we are speaking to Joanne Thurlow, Head of IT for Siemens Energy, Industrial Application Solutions. She partners with businesses providing strategic, innovative, cost-sensitive and engineering-centric, global IT environments.

Also, Joanne commits her time to provide leadership, inspiration, motivation, strategic consulting, and market insights through various avenues: As a Digital Isle of Man Executive board member; committee member of LOVE TECH Joanne is committed to promoting STEM careers for girls and young women.



Canadian born, Joanne has spent 15+ years living in multiple European countries, making Isle of Man home since early 2021.

As Head of IT for Siemens Energy, Industrial Application Solutions (SE IA), she partners with businesses providing strategic, innovative, cost-sensitive and engineering-centric, global IT environments. As leading Energy transformation towards sustainability, SE IA engineers innovative electric, automation, and digital products, solutions and services for multiple markets including Oil & Gas, Marine, and more.

Joanne further commits her time to provide leadership, inspiration, motivation, strategic consulting, and market insights through various avenues: As a Digital IOM Executive board member; committee member of LOVE TECH (IOM), volunteers committed to promoting STEM careers for girls & young women; or as a global speaker at various conferences.

With 30+ years in Tech, Joanne has extensive knowledge of IT. Today’s focus is on innovation, solutions, digital business transformation, IoT, tech-enabled sustainability, agile working and new organizational models.