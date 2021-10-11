Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: The Automated Workplace

Learn what have been the major automation trends that have shaped workplace productivity over the past year. How organisations responded to the pandemic by shifting their priorities in automation to boost efficiency, increase sales conversion rates and manage their finances more closely.

The new W*rk Automation Index from Workato, reveals major shifts in automation priorities as organisations responded to the pandemic, seeking to boost efficiency, increase sales conversion rates and manage their finances more closely. The Index highlights include:

One-third of enterprises were using automated processes in five or more departments during the past year, up from just 15% in the year before the pandemic began

Customer Support automation saw the biggest growth of any department, up by more than 290% year-over-year

Recruitment saw the highest automation growth of any single process at 547%





