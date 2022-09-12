Silicon In Focus Podcast: Your Essential Cybersecurity Tech Stack

Are enterprises evaluating their cybersecurity tech stacks right now? What changes are they looking to make? Discover your business’s essential cybersecurity tech stack. How to defend your enterprise from post-pandemic digital security threats.

Lothar Renner, Managing Director, Cisco Security, EMEA.

Lothar Renner is Managing Director of Cisco Security Sales and Engineering, leading the EMEA security sales specialists organization across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In this role, he creates and delivers the security strategy and sales growth. He is focused on securing customers in an increasing threat landscape with his team.

Before his current role, Lothar led the Services business for Central Europe. He joined Cisco more than 20 years ago in Germany and has held numerous leadership positions in Cisco in Germany and Central Europe in Sales and Business Development.

Lothar is a keen observer of life-changing technology. During his career, he has enjoyed playing his part in enabling Cisco to transform businesses, culture and societies. Lothar is an active ambassador for inclusion and believes in the true power of diverse teams.