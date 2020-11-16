Silicon In Focus Podcast: Cornish Lithium

The battery technologies that power our modern world rely upon lithium as a core component of their design. To gain an insight into how a UK-based lithium source in Cornwall is developing, Silicon UK spoke with Jeremy Wrathall, Founder and CEO of Cornish Lithium.

The battery technologies that power our modern world rely upon lithium as a core component of their design. As the UK increasingly moves towards a low or even zero-carbon economy, advanced battery technology will be a critical component of that future. Having a domestic supply of lithium would directly support the developing battery mega factories.

Jeremy has over 30 years of experience in the mining finance industry and has advised mining companies on transactions globally.

Following his graduation in Mining Engineering at the Camborne School of Mines in Cornwall, he spent three years working as a mining engineer in the South African gold mining industry. Jeremy then pursued a career in mining investment banking in London which included senior roles at global investment banks, including his most recent role as Global Head of Natural Resources – London at Investec Bank plc.

He has advised on transactions on all of the world’s major mining exchanges and has served as a non-Executive Director of mining companies listed on AIM and on the ASX. Jeremy is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals, and Mining.

Having founded Cornish Lithium in 2016, Jeremy decided to fully focus on the company and left his career in investment banking in March 2017.