Santander Online Service Crashes Ahead Of Bank Holiday

Santander UK customers unable to access accounts online for hours on Friday amidst bank holiday weekend preparations and end-of-the-month surge

Santander banking customers in the UK were unable to access their accounts online for several hours on Friday due to a technical problem.

The glitch came ahead of the bank holiday weekend and at a time when many customers were due to receive monthly salary payments.

“We are currently experiencing issues with customers logging in to Online Banking,” the bank said on Twitter.

“Our team are working hard to resolve this as soon as possible. If you do need to log in, please try again later.”

Business accounts

Santander added that debit cards, credit cards and ATMs were not affected and functioned as normal during the outage.

The Spain-based bank said its telephone lines were operational, but it asked customers to hold off on transactions until later due to “extremely high volumes of calls”.

Both personal and business accounts were affected, according to customers commenting on Twitter.

The issue began at around 10 a.m., with thousands of customers reporting issues on Downdetector, with the highest number of reports coming from London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow.

‘Difficulties’

The problems continued until mid-afternoon, with Santander later saying the issue had been fixed.

“We’re sorry for the difficulties customers experienced earlier today accessing our digital banking services. The issues have now been fixed and our services are now working correctly,” the bank said.

Santander did not comment on what had caused the problems.