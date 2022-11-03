Quest Software Podcast: The Data Dilemma: How to Become a Data Centric Enterprise: Episode 3

What are the essential components of a data-focused toolset? Many data tools are available, but what benefits, insights and value can choose the right tools to bring to an enterprise as they transform into data businesses?

Welcome to the third episode in this series of podcasts, The Data Dilemma: How to Become a Data Centric Enterprise.

Insights and Value Not Features

I am once again joined by Danny, the Consultant Market Strategist at Quest.

Danny Sandwell – Consultant Market Strategist at Quest Software.

Danny is an IT industry veteran who has focused on delivering value from data for more than 30 years. As Senior Market Strategist at Quest, he is responsible for communicating the technical capabilities, synergies and business value of the company’s data empowerment solutions. During Danny’s 20+ years with the erwin brand, he also has worked in pre-sales consulting, product management, business development and business strategy roles – all giving him opportunities to engage with customers across various industries as they plan, develop, govern, protect and deliver their enterprise data architectures and assets. His goal is to help enterprises unlock the value of their data assets while mitigating data-related risks.

