Quest Software Podcast: The Data Dilemma: How to Become a Data Centric Enterprise: Episode 2

Welcome to this second podcast in the series: The Data Dilemma: How to Become a Data Centric Enterprise from Quest Software.

In this second episode, we will be considering the data quality imperative.

Organisations rely on their data more than ever before. From IT and business operations, through strategic decisions, to sales and marketing pipelines, the need for technology professionals to maximise value from their organisation’s data continues to elevate in importance.

Data governance encapsulates the policies and procedures necessary to ensure an organisation’s data is accurate and the strategies needed to deliver increased visibility, transparency, and control while reducing risk across the entire data estate.

I'm joined today by Danny Sandwell – Consultant Market Strategist at Quest Software.





Danny is an IT industry veteran who has focused on delivering value from data for more than 30 years. As Senior Market Strategist at Quest, he is responsible for communicating the technical capabilities, synergies and business value of the company’s data empowerment solutions. During Danny’s 20+ years with the erwin brand, he also has worked in pre-sales consulting, product management, business development and business strategy roles – all giving him opportunities to engage with customers across various industries as they plan, develop, govern, protect and deliver their enterprise data architectures and assets. His goal is to help enterprises unlock the value of their data assets while mitigating data-related risks.

