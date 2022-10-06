Quest Software Podcast: The Data Dilemma: How to Become a Data Centric Enterprise: Episode 1

In this first of five episodes, we ask the question: Is data now a business’s most precious asset?

Unlocking the Value of Data

Welcome to this podcast series, The Data Dilemma: How to Become a Data-Centric Enterprise from Quest Software.

Enterprises already have masses of information and have a tsunami of information flowing into their companies daily.

The key to leveraging this information as a core asset is to organise and interrogate datasets to reveal actionable insights.

Businesses that can utilise the information they have will lead their industry or market sector.

In this first episode, we have two speakers:

Danny Sandwell – Consultant Market Strategist at Quest Software.

Danny is an IT industry veteran who has focused on delivering value from data for more than 30 years. As Senior Market Strategist at Quest, he is responsible for communicating the technical capabilities, synergies and business value of the company’s data empowerment solutions. During Danny’s 20+ years with the erwin brand, he also has worked in pre-sales consulting, product management, business development and business strategy roles – all giving him opportunities to engage with customers across various industries as they plan, develop, govern, protect and deliver their enterprise data architectures and assets. His goal is to help enterprises unlock the value of their data assets while mitigating data-related risks.

Follow Danny here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/danny-sandwell-20a607/

Michael O’Donnell Ph.D – A Senior Analyst at Quest Software.

Michael is a senior analyst in Quest’s Data Management group. He has a wide set of interests ranging from Resilience, Root Cause Analysis, Data Analysis, Business Analysis, Database Platforms, and Efficiency. His engineering background brings an understanding of an operations team’s need to stabilise a system and manage the quality of the system and service for better outcomes, leading to less disruption and increased capacity. Over the past decade or so, Michael has worked in the field, understanding customer needs, the intricacies of their enterprise data architectures, and the various set of tools required to be in symphony together (hopefully, harmoniously).

Follow Michael here: https://www.strava.com/athletes/mikeodonnell