Microsoft is making another change that could be a bittersweet development for millions of Windows users around the world.

In a blog post on Thursday, David Weston, VP Enterprise and OS Security at Microsoft revealed that Redmond is axing its iconic ‘blue screen of death’ (or BSoD), and instead replacing with it a black screen hosting a restart timer.

Microsoft’s infamous blue screen of death, which appears when an unexpected restarts takes place on Windows computers, were a familiar sight in July 2024 after a faulty update from CrowdStrike crashed Windows computer systems around the world, causing global chaos.

In the blog post, Microsoft’s David Weston described how resilience has now become a strategic imperative, hence why Microsoft launched the Windows Resiliency Initiative (WRI) – to embed resilience and security into the Windows platform itself.

“A key trait of a resilient organisation is the ability to maintain productivity and minimise disruptions,” wrote Weston. “But when unexpected restarts occur, they can cause delays and impact business continuity. This is why we are streamlining the unexpected restart experience.”

“We are also adding quick machine recovery, a recovery mechanism for PCs that cannot restart successfully,” he wrote. “This change is part of a larger continued effort to reduce disruption in the event of an unexpected restart.”

“The Windows 11 24H2 release included improvements to crash dump collection which reduced downtime during an unexpected restart to about two seconds for most users,” Weston wrote. “We’re introducing a simplified user interface (UI) that pairs with the shortened experience. The updated UI improves readability and aligns better with Windows 11 design principles, while preserving the technical information on the screen for when it is needed.

The simplified UI for unexpected restarts will be available starting later this summer on all Windows 11, version 24H2 devices.

Windows 10 lifeline

Earlier this week Microsoft had offered a lifeline for Windows 10 users who cannot or will not upgrade their PCs and laptops to Windows 11.

Microsoft had launched Windows 10 back in 2015, but Windows 10 updates are due to end on 14 October 2025.

But now consumers will be offered three options to join extended security updates (ESUs).

