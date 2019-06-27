Commodore 64 To Return In Time For Christmas

1980’s icon. Best selling home computer to return as retro unit that offers HD quality and original games

The desire for retro tech has resulted in the return of one of the iconic machines of the 1980s, namely the mighty Commodore 64.

Manufacturer Retro Games announced in a Youtube trailer this week it is readying an updated version of the beloved Commodore 64 8-bit computer, which was launched all the way back in 1982, and which was eventually discontinued in 1994 when its maker filed for bankruptcy.

The retro machine will be available in time for Christmas (5 December 2019) and will plug into HD televisions (offering 720p HD quality). The C64 comes with the original (working) keyboard, that can be plugged into a TV via the HDMI connection. It will also come with a ‘retro micro switch joystick.’

Classic icon

The new device, known as the C64, is a full-size recreation of the original home console and games machine.

British users can pre-order the C64 for £109.99 at Game. Click here.

The console will offer users three switchable modes – C64, VIC 20 (allows you to create your own games), and Games Carousel.

The Games Carousel has 64 pre-installed games including classics such as California Games, Paradroid and Boulder Dash, along with a few new additions such as Attack of the Mutant Camels, Hover Bovver, Iridis Alpha, and Gridrunner.

It should be noted that the games will all play in HD, but retain their original pixelated look.

Users can also update the firmware or load other games via a USB stick (no cartridges required).

