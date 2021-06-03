Microsoft is to unveil its ‘significant’ Windows update on 24 June, in an event that includes Redmond’s Surface executive

Microsoft is to unveil its much touted “next generation of Windows” later this month on Thursday 24 June.

“Microsoft invites you to attend its What’s Next for Windows digital event on 24 June, 2021, where the company will unveil the next generation of Windows,” the emailed invitation reportedly states. “Save the date for 24 June, where you will hear from Microsoft executives, including CEO Satya Nadella and Chief Product Officer Panos Panay. More details and specifics will be shared soon.”

It comes after CEO Satya Nadella last week at the annual Build conference for software developers teased that a significant Windows update is on the way.

24 June

In his keynote speech last week, Nadella said the Windows operating system will be getting better for developers, and soon it would share “one of the most significant updates of Windows of the past decade.”

This could be another major development for the veteran Windows 10 operating system, since it was launched way back in 2015, replacing Windows 8.1.

Since 2015, Microsoft has delivered two updates each year to its Windows 10 operating system.

“It’s an exciting time for Windows, and Microsoft looks forward to seeing you (virtually) on June 24,” Redmond’s invite email reportedly states.

The Microsoft event will take place online and can be viewed here.

New OS

In October 2020, Microsoft sources had indicated the software giant wanted to ‘reinvigorate’ the Windows 10 user interface, with a significant design refresh to the Windows UI.

And then Microsoft last month confirmed that it no longer plans to release Windows 10X, designed for lightweight devices.

Indeed, Windows 10X was originally supposed to arrive alongside new dual-screen devices like the Surface Neo, with a more lightweight and simplified interface and features.

But Windows 10X is now officially dead, and Microsoft is expected to incorporate its best bits into the new Windows 10 OS.