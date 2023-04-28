Microsoft has confirmed that the current version of Windows 10, known as version 22H2, will be the final version of Microsoft’s operating system.

Microsoft had launched the Windows 10 OS back in 2015, but in a blog post on Thursday, it confirmed that while the current version of Windows 10 will be the final version, it will continue to provide support for the OS until 14 October 2025.

Microsoft had launched its replacement for Windows 10, known unsurprisingly as Windows 11, back in October 2021.

Hardware demands

However the new OS was slammed at the time for not being an easy upgrade for existing Windows 10 users, due to the onerous system requirements to run Windows 11.

For example Windows 11 requires UEFI (which does the same job as BIOS) and the PC itself must also be secure boot capable (for which the motherboard will need a trusted module chip).

Other requirements for Windows 11 include at least 4GB of RAM, and a couple more processor cores – compared to Windows 10.

Unfortunately, these requirements (especially the first two) will force those with an older computer to purchase a new machine.

No more updates

Now Microsoft is clarifying the timeframes for those people still running Windows 10 – which currently is most Windows users.

This is because Windows 10 is estimated to have a 73 percent share of Windows PCs, as of April 2023.

Windows 11 is said to installed on only 21 percent of Windows PCs.

“We realise that a clear Windows client roadmap update helps consumers and organisations with planning their Windows release activities,” wrote Jason Leznek, of the Windows Servicing & Delivery team. “As documented on the Windows 10 Enterprise and Education and Windows 10 Home and Pro lifecycle pages, Windows 10 will reach end of support on October 14, 2025,” wrote Leznek. “The current version, 22H2, will be the final version of Windows 10, and all editions will remain in support with monthly security update releases through that date. Existing LTSC releases will continue to receive updates beyond that date based on their specific lifecycles.”

Leznek wrote that Microsoft “highly encourage you to transition to Windows 11 now as there won’t be any additional Windows 10 feature updates.”

“If you and/or your organisation must remain on Windows 10 for now, please update to Windows 10, version 22H2 to continue receiving monthly security update releases through October 14, 2025,” he added.

In reality

So what does this all mean in reality for Windows 10 users?

Well, firstly it would be best to upgrade immediately to Windows 10, version 22H2, in order to continue receiving monthly security update releases, just as Microsoft states.

And the fact that no new versions of Windows 10 are in the pipeline doesn’t really mean that much, as new features in Windows 10 haven’t exactly been a regular option for Windows 10 users.

People can still use Windows 10 after support ends in Q3 2025, although there will be no more security updates, so risk assessments will need to be taken after that date.

Upgrading to Windows 11 is the logical route for many, but those with computers older than say 3 years, will unlikely be able to meet the exacting hardware demands for Windows 11.