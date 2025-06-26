Microsoft Offers Update Lifeline For Windows 10 Users

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Microsoft is offering a “temporary lifeline” for Windows 10 users who cannot or will not upgrade their PCs and laptops to Windows 11.

In a blog post this week, Microsoft has announced a new process for people who need more time to switch to Windows 11, as Windows 10 updates are due to end on 14 October 2025.

Many millions of Windows 10 users are effectively locked out of upgrading due to the hardware requirements of Windows 11. One of the main issues is that many older PCs and laptops lack TPM 2.0 or UEFI with Secure Boot enabled, which renders them incompatible with Windows 11.

Upgrade problem

And Microsoft’s stance is clear.

It wants Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11, and those users with incompatible machines will just have to replace them.

Microsoft had launched Windows 10 back in 2015, but now it is focused on its current OS, namely Windows 11, which was launched in October 2021.

Windows 11 was criticised at the time of release for not being an easy upgrade for existing Windows 10 users, due to the onerous system requirements to run the latest operating system.

When an operating systems no longer receives security updates, Microsoft had previously allowed organisations and businesses to purchase extended security updates (ESUs) for the older OS.

Potential lifeline

But extended security updates (ESUs) are only meant to be a short-term solution, as it doesn’t include non-security updates or new features.

But now there is a potential lifeline.

Microsoft this week announced that for individual consumers, a new enrollment wizard that will offer three options:

use Windows Backup to sync all your settings to the cloud; redeem 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points to get started; or pay a one-off fee of $30.

When the user picks an option and follows the instructions, their Windows 10 PC will be enrolled. ESU coverage for the personal computers of individual users lasts from 15 October 2025 until 13 October 2026.

The Windows Backup option is said to be available at no additional cost, but this may only for 5GB of storage and extra costs could be likely when that storage is exceeded.

The enrollment wizard is currently available in the Windows Insider Program, made available to regular Windows 10 users in July, and will rolled out on a wider basis in mid-August.

The ESU support is also available for commercial organisations at a price of $61 per device, and can be renewed annually for three years.