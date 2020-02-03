Elon Musk Marks Tesla Success With Dance Music Track

Release of ‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’ follows strong orders for Cybertruck and share price rise that values Tesla second in the world after Toyota

Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk has released an electronic dance music (EDM) track called “Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe”.

The track, released on SoundCloud, features music and lyrics by Musk himself along with a cover image featuring Tesla’s Cybertruck superimposed over an image of Mars, a planet Musk has repeatedly said he would like to visit.

Tesla’s share price fell 6 percent following Cybertruck’s official unveiling in November of last year, but rebounded after the vehicle received strong pre-orders.

Earlier this month the electric vehicle maker’s share price jumped again, valuing the company at more than $100 billion (£76bn) – more than Volkswagen and second in the world only to Toyota.

Tesla success

The song appears to express the importance of having confidence in one’s ambitions.

Ahead of the launch Musk released photos of himself in the recording studio and briefly changed his name on Twitter to E “D” M.

“Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe” is a follow-up to last year’s “R.I.P. Harambe“, in which Musk commemorates Harambe, a gorilla killed in a Cincinnati zoo in 2016.

It is unclear whether Musk’s girlfriend, the recording artist Grimes, was involved in the tracks’ production.

Tesla’s rise above the $100bn mark sets Musk up to receive billions in pay tied to hitting that target.

The company’s share price has more than doubled since October, when it reported an unusual quarterly profit.

Some industry watchers said the company’s recent gains are a response to the company’s performance in recent months, a period in which it opened a factory in Shanghai and met production goals.