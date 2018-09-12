MEPs Vote On Controversial Copyright Reforms

The Commission argues changes are needed to give content producers more power, but web giants say they would ‘end the internet’

MEPs are set for a second vote on highly contested copyright reforms on Wednesday, with the European Commission warning changes are urgently needed.

The reforms, first proposed by the Commission two years ago, are intended to shift the balance of power between internet giants such as Google and Facebook and those who produce content such as music, films and news.

The Commission argues current law has allowed content distributors such as YouTube to rake in massive profits while underpaying content producers, because it is not held legally responsible for the material on its website.

In seeking to close that loophole, however, internet firms say the Commission is going too far and would effectively make it impossible for user-created content such as memes to continue to exist.

Free speech

Free speech groups, meanwhile, say the reforms would hamper freedom of expression.

Supporters of the reforms include, most recently, a group of 165 film-makers and screenwriters, including the UK’s Mike Leigh, who launched an appeal in favour of the reforms at the Venice Film Festival last week.

Paul McCartney and Blur drummer Dave Rowntree have also said the reforms could help support emerging artists.

“That is fundamentally unfair,” Rowntree said of the fact that YouTube pays music companies 20 times less than a licensed service such as Spotify.

He said that YouTube is able to profit by analysing how users interact with content, “yet when it comes to having to pay out a fair share they say ‘no … we just provide a website’.”

In recent comments reported by The Guardian, he said the reforms would mainly benefit the “young, up-and-coming bands” that primarily benefit from exposure on YouTube.

Ad revenues at stake

Twenty news agencies including Agence France-Presse and the Press Association said the scheme would help redress a situation in which Google and Facebook are “plundering” news producers’ advertising revenues, creating a “threat to democracy”.

High-profile opponents have been equally scathing in their criticisms of the reforms, with web inventor Tim Berners-Lee amongst 70 internet figures who argued they would transform the internet from an open platform into a means of “automated surveillance and control”.

Wikipedia shut down pages in some countries to protest the plans and the UN’s special rapporteur on freedom of expression, David Kaye, has raised censorship concerns.

One of the most hotly debated provisions is Article 11, which requires payment to newspapers, magazines and agencies for posting “snippets” of their material, such as the headlines, pictures and text found on Facebook feeds and Google News.

Meanwhile, Article 13 would make YouTube and similar platforms liable for copyrighted material, and require them to have content deals with rights holders.

Last-minute negotiations

This week’s vote is critical if the European Parliament is to begin negotiations around the directive with member states, in order to finalise the revised directive and bring it into force.

As the revisions are not an EU regulation, member states would then be free to implement them as they see fit.

If the vote does not go through this week, the package may not be concluded before parliamentary elections next May, meaning it could be dropped in the next mandate, the European Commission has said.

The Wednesday vote is to see MEPs vote on a series of alternative versions of the two articles in question, with the result uncertain amidst last-minute negotiations and rewriting.

EU digital commissioner Mariya Gabriel said if the proposals fail it will be due to intensive lobbying by internet giants, and not to any danger they may present to an open internet.

“None of the positions now on the table will destroy the internet,” she told the Financial Times.