Chip giant conducts only its third brand refresh in the past 51 years, as it unveils its 11th generation Core PC processor

Intel has unveiled only its third corporate rebranding in its 51 year history, as it faces increasing competition from AMD, ARM and Nvidia.

Intel unveiled its new corporate look after it unveiled its 11th generation (Tiger Lake) Core PC processors, which included a new chip brand called Evo, which will integrate Intel’s graphics processor and is targeted at high-end thin laptops.

Intel touted that these new 10mn processors are very energy efficient and come integrated with Iris Xe Graphics, in order to take the fight to rival offerings from AMD and Nvidia.

11th gen

According to the Intel announcement, its “new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics (code-named “Tiger Lake”) are the world’s best processors for thin-and-light laptops with unmatched capabilities for real-world productivity, collaboration, creation, gaming and entertainment across Windows and ChromeOS-based laptops.”

Intel posted this video about the new 11th gen Core processor, found here.

“11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics are a major leap forward in real-world processor performance and are the best laptop processors we have built,” said Gregory Bryant, Intel executiveVP and general manager of the Client Computing Group.

“From productivity and content creation to entertainment and gaming, when you pick a system powered by 11th Gen Intel Core – especially one of our new Intel Evo co-engineered and verified designs – you know you are getting the best laptop experience possible,” said Bryant.

New logo

At the same time, Intel also announced a “transformed Intel brand that reflects our essential role in creating technology that moves the world forward.”

Essentially, Intel is rolling out a new minimalist logo, which is only the third logo that the chip giant has ever used. The last time it refreshed its brand was back in 2006.

A video of Intel’s new rebranding can be found here.

Essentially, unlike the old logo below, the new logo comes with a boxier font than the clipped curved of the 2006 iteration. However it is not a big change, as it does maintain plenty of elements from both of the previous designs, including the square-capped “i”.

Intel is also expanding beyond the logo’s classic blue colour, and will offer more colours, such as a secondary colour for the dot of the “i” in some cases.

Bong change

Intel said it is also keeping the iconic five-note “bong,” although it promises that it’ll have a “modernised version” to match the logo later this year.

“Built on 52 years of innovation, a dedication to excellence, speed and performance, the Intel brand has remained largely untouched for years, even as the company has undergone a significant business evolution,” explained Karen Walker, senior VP and chief marketing officer for Intel.

“We are a different company than we were even five years ago,” said Walker. “We are actively executing against a new growth strategy, creating a new revenue mix and pursuing new market segments fuelled by data and the rise of artificial intelligence, 5G network transformation and the intelligent edge.”

It should be remembered that until now, Intel only ever had three logos prior to this.

Its original launch logo stemmed from 1969 (the firm was founded in 1968), and then it unveiled the ‘Intel Inside’ logo back in 1991, before the previous logo that arrived in 2006.