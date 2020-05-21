Intel Acquires Rivet Networks For Killer Cards

Wi-Fi connectivity. Company behind the Killer gaming networking cards (Rivet Networks) is acquired by chip goliath Intel Corp

Chip giant Intel has acquired Rivet Networks, the firm which makes the Killer-branded Wi-Fi cards and Ethernet in gaming laptops.

Intel declined in its press release to specify the amount it is paying for Rivet, but said that Rivet is “a terrific complement to our existing Wi-Fi products and helps us further our vision of delivering PC platforms that power every person’s greatest contribution.”

Rivet Networks was actually previously known as Bigfoot Networks that was best known for its network optimisation tech.

Rivet acquisition

Qualcomm brought Bigfoot back in 2011 before it later spun it out as Rivet Network, which made its name by providing the Killer-branded NICs (network interface cards).

These Killer NICs were often in gaming laptops from the like of like Dell, Alienware, HP, and others.

Intel said it is acquiring Rivet with a plan to “develop new solutions for broader PC connectivity enhancement.”

“Rivet Networks’ products deliver speed, intelligence and control for gamers and performance users,” said Intel. “Its products maximize Wi-Fi bandwidth utilisation and optimise the wireless network connection on your platform. In addition, Rivet Networks’ products can also utilise the combination of Ethernet and Wi-Fi to prioritize traffic over both connections.”

Intel said that the Rivet team will join its Wireless Solutions Group within the Client Computing Group.

Meanwhile Rivet Networks’ key products, including its Killer brand, will integrate into Intel’s broader PC Wi-Fi portfolio.

Intel said that with the addition of Rivet Networks’ software, it will license its software to customers and develop new solutions for broader PC connectivity enhancement.

“With Rivet Networks’ and Intel’s leading Wi-Fi products, we can scale our PC Wi-Fi portfolio to better serve our customers, ecosystem and channel partners.”

