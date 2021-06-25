Google blinks first and delays Chrome’s plan to phase out support for third-party cookies until 2023, citing need to work with regulators

Google’s Privacy Sandbox proposals have been delayed, with the search engine giant pointing to it having to work more closely with regulatory authorities, namely the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Last week the CMA confirmed it was to take a leading role in Google’s efforts to remove third-party cookies on Chrome.

The CMA said that it had secured commitments from Google to address concerns about the removal of third-party cookies, with the CMA to take up a role in the design and development of Google’s Privacy Sandbox proposals to ensure they do not distort competition.

Privacy Sandbox

It comes after the CMA in January 2021 confirmed it had opened an investigation into Google’s proposals to remove third party cookies and other functionalities from its Chrome browser.

Google had unveiled its proposals as far back as May 2019.

Collectively, the changes are called the ‘Privacy Sandbox’ project, and will disable third party cookies on the Chrome browser and Chromium browser engine and replace them with a new set of tools for targeting advertising and other functionality that it says will protect consumers’ privacy to a greater extent.

Google is aiming to place people’s web browsing history on user’s personal devices, rather than on the servers of advertisers.

But advertisers and publishers are unhappy at the move and its potential impact on revenues.

The CMA received complaints from Marketers for an Open Web Limited, a group of newspaper publishers and technology companies, which alleged that, through the proposals, Google was abusing its dominant position.

Third-party cookies are trackers placed on websites to allow advertisers to follow users around the web, for instance displaying a product which the user viewed but did not purchase.

It should be noted that rival browsers such as Mozilla’s Firefox and Apple’s Safari have already blocked third-party cookies.

But Chrome is the biggest web browser in terms of market share, so Google’s removal of cookies is a big deal for advertisers.

Google earlier this year said it had made ‘promising’ progress in its efforts to remove third-party cookies from its Chrome browser

Removal delay

But now Google in a blog post has confirmed it is delaying blocking third-party cookies in Chrome until 2023.

“Today, we’re sharing the latest on the Privacy Sandbox initiative including a timeline for Chrome’s plan to phase out support for third-party cookies,” said Google. “While there’s considerable progress with this initiative, it’s become clear that more time is needed across the ecosystem to get this right.”

“In order to do this, we need to move at a responsible pace,” it said. “This will allow sufficient time for public discussion on the right solutions, continued engagement with regulators, and for publishers and the advertising industry to migrate their services.”

“For Chrome, specifically, our goal is to have the key technologies deployed by late 2022 for the developer community to start adopting them,” said Google. “Subject to our engagement with the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and in line with the commitments we have offered, Chrome could then phase out third-party cookies over a three month period, starting in mid-2023 and ending in late 2023.”

“We believe that the Privacy Sandbox will provide the best privacy protections for everyone,” it concluded. “And because of the importance of this mission, we must take time to evaluate the new technologies, gather feedback and iterate to ensure they meet our goals for both privacy and performance, and give all developers time to follow the best path for privacy.”

Why not Apple?

The delay to the cookie removal has done little to ease the annoyance within the advertising industry at Google’s move, but the intervention of the CMA has been welcomed.