Google Cloud Restored After Four-Hour Outage

The disruption affected Google’s online tools such as Gmail as well as those of third-parties, including Snapchat and Vimeo

Google said early on Monday morning it had resolved issues with its cloud infrastructure that affected its own services, such as Gmail and YouTube, as well as those of third parties including Snapchat and the Discord chat service for gamers.

Google first acknowledged the issue on its Google Cloud status page at about 8:30 p.m. BST on Sunday, and the issues continued for more than four hours before Google said they were resolved at around 1 a.m. BST on Monday morning.

The company said high levels of network congestion on the East Coast of the US were behind the problems.



Probe

“We will conduct a post-mortem and make appropriate improvements to our systems to prevent this from happening again,” Google said in a statement.

Aside from Google’s suite of cloud productivity applications, and its own services such as YouTube, the third-party services affected reportedly included Discord, Snapchat, Vimeo and the Shopify service for processing point-of-sale payments.

The YouTube issues follow outages to the video service in January and October, including a service interruption of one and a half hours earlier this year.

Users of Salesforce’s cloud sales tools were recently affected by disruption lasting several days following the application of a flawed script.