Facebook Fixes Glitch That Took Services Offline Worldwide

Facebook fixes ‘technical issue’ that caused Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and other services to go offline globally for about an hour

Facebook said it has fixed a technical issue that caused worldwide outages for some of its services last week.

More than one million people globally reported problems with the company’s Instagram photo-sharing service.

The issue also affected messaging services WhatsApp and Messenger, with neary 20,000 users posting about WhatsApp issues on Downdetector.

‘Technical issue’

The issue began around 5:30 p.m. GMT and lasted for about an hour.

“Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services,” Facebook said in a statement.

“We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

In December Facebook suffered a major outage that affected Messenger and Instagram direct messages.

Google was also hit by an issue in December 2020 that temporarily disabled home devices, such as televisions and smart lighting, as well as cloud office applications including Gmail email and Google Docs.

Facebook and Instagram were also hit by major outages over Thanksgiving in 2019.