Finding love online via Facebook now an option for Americans with launch of dating service

Facebook has launched ‘Facebook Dating’ in the United States as it seeks to help “you start meaningful relationships through things you have in common, like interests, events and groups.”

Faceboko said its service “takes the work out of creating a dating profile and gives you a more authentic look at who someone is.”

CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said at the company’s annual F8 conference in May 2018 that the firm was planning to launch an online dating service.

Facebook Dating

At the time, it was reported that Zuckerberg and co had been considering a dating service for over a decade.

This was despite Facebook having been accused by some of wrecking marriages after former partners reconnected on the platform. But it seems that the new dating service is intended as a way to get people to spend more time on the platform.

And Zuckerberg clearly thinks he can offer a service for all the singletons using the platform.

It should be remembered that Facebook users have been able to reveal their relationship status since the network first went live in February 2004.

“Today, we’re launching Facebook Dating in the US,” Facebook announced. “We’re also giving people the ability to integrate their Instagram posts directly into their Facebook Dating profile and giving people the ability to add Instagram followers to their Secret Crush lists, in addition to Facebook friends. By the end of the year, we’ll make it possible to add Facebook and Instagram Stories to your Dating profile too.

Facebook Dating will be available in Europe from early 2020.

Privacy focus?

Facebook says it has designed the service to be “safe, inclusive and opt-in.”

“Safety, security and privacy are at the forefront of this product,” Facebook claimed. “We worked with experts in these areas to build protections into Facebook Dating from the start, including the ability to report and block anyone; prohibiting people from sending photos, links, payments or videos in messages; and by providing easy access to safety tips.”

Users wishing to explore the Facebook Dating service can create e a Dating profile that is separate from their main profile. Potential partners are suggested based on your preferences, interests and other things you do on Facebook. There is no swiping or having to wait for someone to like you to get a first chance at reaching out.

“If you are interested in someone, you can comment directly on their profile or tap on the Like button to let them know,” it said. “If you aren’t interested, you can pass on them.”

There is also a Secret Crush option as Facebook Dating won’t match a person with their friends, unless you choose to use Secret Crush, and both add each other to their list.

Facebook’s management team will be keen to access uptake of this service in the US and other countries, to gauge the public’s trust in the social networking platform in light of past scandals.

