Shares in Tesla rose 5.7 percent overnight, after CEO Elon Musk admitted he went “too far” in his explosive feud last week with President Donald Trump.

Musk on Wednesday tweeted on X (formerly Twitter), “I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far.”

Last week an extraordinary feud between the two men erupted on social media, with Musk alleging Trump of being in the Epstein files, and that being the real reason they have not been made public (Musk later deleted this post).

I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2025

Musk, Trump feud

Trump in return threatened to terminate Elon’s Governmental subsidies and contracts.

Trump had also posted “Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave (Doge), I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!”

The feud began soon after Elon Musk ‘stepped down’ from his role as a “special government employee” leading the so called Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), that oversaw a chaotic cost cutting exercise at the Federal government.

Then Musk started to publicly criticise Donald Trump’s signature tax and spending bill, labelling it a “disgusting abomination”.

Musk also claimed credit for Trump’s election victory, as the feud between the two escalated.

Musk had contributed over $250 million (£185 million) in order to return Trump to the White House.

Tesla share price

As the two men traded blows in front of the whole world, Tesla’s share price closed down 14.2 percent last Thursday, wiping $152 billion off the value of the struggling EV maker.

But now after Musk’s climbdown, Tesla’s share price rose to 5.6 percent to $326.09 in trading on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Donald Trump had told NBC’s Kristen Welker that he had no desire to repair their relationship and warned that Musk could face “ serious consequences ” if he tries to help Democrats in upcoming elections.