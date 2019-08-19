Trump Casts Doubt On Reprieve For Huawei Amidst China Trade Tensions

Administration had previously indicated it was planning to allow US companies to do business with Huawei for another three months

The US administration said over the weekend it plans to extend a reprieve for Huawei, which was placed on a national security blacklist in May.

But president Donald Trump cast doubts on the move with comments indicating he did not want to do business “at all” with Huawei for security reasons.

“At this moment it looks much more like we’re not going to do business,” Trump said. “I don’t want to do business at all because it is a national security threat.”

Trump made the comments to reporters on Sunday before boarding Air Force One in New Jersey.

Three-month extension

Earlier in the day, National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow said the US Commerce Department was planning to grant another three-month reprieve for Huawei as a gesture of “good faith” in trade negotiations with China.

“We’re giving a break to our own companies for three months,” Kudlow said in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press”.

In May Huawei was placed on a national security “entity list”, prohibiting companies from doing business with the Chinese firm.

For instance, the move prevents Google from providing Android software and services to Huawei and means chipmakers cannot sell to the company.

Trade tensions

But soon afterward the US instituted a three-month grace period, due to end on Monday, 19 August.

Reuters and other news outlets reported on Friday that the grace period was set to be extended by another three months, citing unnamed sources.

While national security issues were cited for instituting the ban, the move has become closely tied to ongoing trade negotiations with China.

At one point, for instance, the US indicated it was set to begin issuing licences to US companies, allowing them to sell to Huawei even after the grace period ends.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told reporters in July he had received more than 50 applications for such licences. As yet, however, none have been issued.

Another round of talks between the US and China is set to begin in September.