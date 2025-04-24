TSMC Reveals A14 Tech To Meet AI Chip Capacity

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) has unveiled new technology that will help it make fast and bigger chips in the future.

The Taiwanese chip manufacturing giant unveiled “its next cutting-edge logic process technology, A14…representing a significant advancement from TSMC’s industry-leading N2 process, A14 is designed to drive AI transformation forward by delivering faster computing and greater power efficiency.”

It comes after TSMC last week had denied a number of media reports that the semiconductor giant was in active discussions with Intel regarding a chipmaking joint venture.

A14 Process

Reuters meanwhile reported that TSMC’s A14 manufacturing technology will help it make faster chips and putting them together in dinner-plate-sized packages that will boost performance needed for AI applications.

TSMC reportedly said its A14 manufacturing technology will arrive in 2028 and will be able to produce processors that are 15 percent faster at the same power consumption as its N2 chips due to enter production this year, or will use 30 percent less power at the same speed as the N2 chips.

“Our customers constantly look to the future, and TSMC’s technology leadership and manufacturing excellence provides them with a dependable roadmap for their innovations,” said TSMC Chairman and CEO Dr. C.C. Wei. “TSMC’s cutting-edge logic technologies like A14 are part of a comprehensive suite of solutions that connect the physical and digital worlds to unleash our customers’ innovation for advancing the AI future.”

Arizona plants

In January this year TSMC had begun producing chips for US customers in Arizona using its advanced 4 nanometre process, the Biden’s administration’s US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo had told media outlets.

TSMC had agreed in April 2024 to expand its planned investment in US production by $25bn to $65bn and to build a third fabrication plant in Arizona by 2030.

In October 2024 TSMC said early production yields at its first fab in Arizona were about 4 percent higher than comparable factories in Taiwan, in a win for the project.