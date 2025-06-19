Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Texas Instruments (TI) has delivered some welcome good news for US President Donald Trump, after promising to increase its US chip manufacturing.

The Dallas-based chip maker announced it would spend $60 billion, including plans for “seven US semiconductor fabs across three manufacturing mega-sites in Texas and Utah supporting more than 60,000 new US jobs.”

This is an increase from its previous US expansion plans under the previous Biden administration, when it had planned to spend more than $18bn into the two plants in Sherman, Texas and one in Lehi, Utah.

Chips Act grant

As a result of its previous US expansion plans, Texas Instruments was awarded $1.6 billion (£1.2bn) in Chips and Science Act grants to build three new chip manufacturing plants – a grant that was finalised in December 2024.

It is unclear whether that award has been delivered however.

This is after Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick recently admitted that the Trump administration is renegotiating some of former President Joe Biden’s grants to semiconductor firms.

In March 2025 Trump had clearly signalled that the US Chips and Science Act was under directly threat of being axed altogether, when he urged the killing off of President Biden’s US Chips Act during a speech to Congress.

“Your CHIPS Act is a horrible, horrible thing,” Trump told US House Speaker Mike Johnson and Congress.

“We give hundreds of billions of dollars and it doesn’t mean a thing. They take our money and they don’t spend it. You should get rid of the CHIPS Act and whatever is left over, Mr. Speaker, you should use it to reduce debt.”

US investment

But now Texas Instruments has announced its “largest investment in foundational semiconductor manufacturing in US history, building on TI’s almost-100-year legacy.”

TI said it’s largest mega-site in Sherman, Texas includes investment of up to $40 billion dollars for four fabs: SM1 and SM2 (which are already underway), and two additional fabs, SM3 and SM4.

“Working with the Trump administration and building on the company’s nearly 100-year legacy, TI is expanding its US manufacturing capacity to supply the growing need for semiconductors that will advance critical innovations from vehicles to smartphones to data centres,” said the firm. “Combined, TI’s new manufacturing mega-sites in Texas and Utah will support more than 60,000 US jobs.”

“TI is building dependable, low-cost 300mm capacity at scale to deliver the analog and embedded processing chips that are vital for nearly every type of electronic system,” said Haviv Ilan, president and CEO of Texas Instruments. “Leading US companies such as Apple, Ford, Medtronic, Nvidia and SpaceX rely on TI’s world-class technology and manufacturing expertise, and we are honoured to work alongside them and the U.S. government to unleash what’s next in American innovation.” “For nearly a century, Texas Instruments has been a bedrock American company driving innovation in technology and manufacturing,” said US Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick. “President Trump has made it a priority to increase semiconductor manufacturing in America – including these foundational semiconductors that go into the electronics that people use every day. Our partnership with TI will support U.S. chip manufacturing for decades to come.”

TI currently is the largest foundational semiconductor manufacturer in the US, producing analogue and embedded processing chips that are critical for smartphones, vehicles, data centres, satellites and nearly every other electronic device.