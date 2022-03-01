Data stolen from GPU powerhouse Nvidia has been leaked online, amid media reports that it has suffered a ransomware attack

GPU powerhouse Nvidia has finally acknowledged that it has suffered a ransomware attack, a week after it was first reported in media outlets.

The Daily Telegraph reported Nvidia last week suffered a ransomware attack, and this week the chipmaker has admitted that a data breach has impacted confidential data.

The firm said that company and staff data has been leaked online, after the hackers said to be a ransomware gang known as Lapsus$, published some of the stolen data.

Data breach

Reuters reported that Nvidia admitted on Tuesday a cyber attacker has leaked employee credentials and some company proprietary information online after their systems were breached.

But it didn’t admit it had suffered a ransomware attack.

“We have no evidence of ransomware being deployed on the Nvidia environment or that this is related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” the company’s spokesperson was quoted by Reuters as saying in a statement.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it became aware of the breach on 23 February.

Nvidia added it was working to analyse the information that has been leaked and does not anticipate any disruption to the company’s business.

There is no evidence linking the attack to retaliation following the Western nations slapping Russia with multiple sanctions in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile the Lapsus$ group has claimed to have data about the schematics, drivers and firmware, among other data, about Nvidia’s graphics chips.

This breach is the second piece of bad news for Nvidia, after it was forced to drop its highly controversial $40bn acquisition attempt of British chip designer ARM Holdings.